 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
National

Prison term of up to 10 1/2 yrs recommended for fatal industrial accidents

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 30, 2021 - 11:00       Updated : Mar 30, 2021 - 11:00
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
The top court has toughened the sentencing guidelines for fatal industrial accidents that result from violations of safety measures amid mounting criticism that the punishment for those who caused the accidents is too lenient.

The Sentencing Commission of the Supreme Court confirmed Monday that the basic sentence range is between one year and 2 1/2 years for business owners or contractors accused of breaching the Occupational Safety and Health Act, and failing to prevent an industrial disaster resulting in the death of a worker.

The punishment could be aggravated to a maximum of 10 1/2 years for repeat offenders and in cases where multiple casualties occur.

The sentence range has been revised up by 2-3 years from the existing guidelines partly to reflect criticism that the punishment for business owners failing to fulfill obligations to protect their workers is too lenient.

According to the Ministry of Employment and Labor, only 0.5 percent of business owners indicted for violating the industrial safety act were given a prison term between 2007 and 2016.

Demand for a safe work environment has been growing especially since the death of a young worker at a thermoelectric power plant in Taean, 150 kilometers southwest of Seoul, in December 2018. 

Kim Yong-kyun, 24, was found dead about five hours after being trapped in a conveyor belt at the plant's coal conveyance facility, while inspecting the facility alone in violation of a safety rule that requires two people to work as a team.

Early last year, the act was revised to aim at reducing on-duty deaths or other severe workplace disasters, protect people working in hazardous environments and enhance punishments for safety rules violations. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114