Military reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

In this file photo, a soldier receives a test before returning to his base after vacation at an outdoor COVID-19 testing station in Seoul on March 12, 2021. (Yonhap)

Two soldiers and an Army officer tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Tuesday.



One soldier stationed in the city of Yangju, north of Seoul, and the other one in the border city of Paju were confirmed to have been infected after showing symptoms during a vacation, according to the ministry.



The officer also stationed in Paju has been in isolation following the infection of one of his family members, and also tested positive, it added.



The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 651. Of them, 625 have been fully cured and 26 are undergoing treatment.



Nationwide, South Korea reported 447 more COVID-19 cases, including 429 local infections, raising the total caseload to 102,582, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. (Yonhap)