[News Focus] Most age groups skeptical on economy

A sign posted by a Seoul-based coffeehouse owner expresses financial distress from worsening sales performance in September 2020. (Yonhap)



SEJONG – Over the economic conditions in the coming year, a pessimistic stance was found to be dominant in most age groups in South Korea, with the only exception being people aged 40-49, a recent poll showed.



According to a survey released Saturday by Gallup Korea, gloomy predictions on the economy outnumbered positive predictions among people in their 20s, 30s, 50s and 60s or older. Optimists outnumbered pessimists only among those in their 40s.



By age group, 40 percent of those aged 18-29 predicted that the economic conditions would deteriorate in the coming year, while only 20 percent of them forecast a recovery from the current situation. And 39 percent responded that the economy for the coming year would be similar to the present.



Likewise, pessimists outnumbered optimists among those in their 30s by 34 percent vs. 33 percent, those in their 50s by 43 percent vs. 30 percent and those in their 60s or over by 45 percent to 26 percent.



In contrast, the portion of skeptical opinions was outstripped by positive opinions among those in their 40s by 27 percent vs. 39 percent.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)