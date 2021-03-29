[Graphic News] Residents' foreign currency deposits rise in Feb.









Foreign currency deposits at banks in South Korea rose in February, mainly due to a gain in corporate holdings of US dollar deposits, central bank data showed.



Outstanding foreign currency-denominated deposits held by residents amounted to $90.03 billion as of end-February, up $650 million from the previous month, according to the data from the Bank of Korea.



Residents include local citizens and foreigners staying here for more than six months, as well as foreign companies. The data excludes interbank foreign currency deposits. (Yonhap)











