Moon calls for all-out efforts to fight real estate corruption

President Moon Jae-in on Monday pledged all-out efforts to fight real estate corruption, especially among public officials, as he chaired an emergency session of the government’s Anti-Corruption Policy Consultative Council for Fair Society.



The meeting was attended by the ministers of finance, justice and interior, as well as the head of the Financial Services Commission and the acting prosecutor general. The last meeting was convened in June last year to discuss ways to root out corruption in power organs like the prosecution.





President Moon Jae-in attends an anti-corruption council meeting with top officials at Cheong Wa Dae on Monday. (Cheong Wa Dae)