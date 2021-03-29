KDI School of Public Policy and Management starts 2021 fall admissions process

Admissions for the KDI School of Public Policy and Management’s 2021 fall semester will start April 1 for both international and domestic applicants. Online applications can be submitted from April 1 at 9 a.m. until April 19 at 6 p.m. (Korean time).Affiliated with the Korea Development Institute, Korea’s No. 1 think tank, the KDI School of Public Policy and Management opened in March 1998. Since then it has remained unrivaled in teaching and research on development and public policy. With over 2,400 alumni from 137 countries, the KDI School of Public Policy and Management has a truly global alumni network.For the 2021 fall semester, applicants can apply to one of three full-time programs: Master of Public Policy, Master of Development Policy and Master of Public Management. All courses are taught entirely in English.The KDI School of Public Policy and Management offers exceptional scholarship support to students to foster the next generation of leaders with professional knowledge and insight in a rapidly changing global environment. The school also offers its students various career development opportunities through internships and research projects in cooperation with research institutes and international organizations such as the United Nations and World Bank Group.Starting in the 2021 fall semester, a new curriculum including policy planning, analysis and evaluation using data science will strengthen students’ core competencies to prepare them for the era of the “fourth industrial revolution.”With a dynamic, vibrant curriculum and a diverse student body, the KDI School of Public Policy and Management is one of the best institutions to develop a unique international career and network. Our school fosters a global mindset and equips graduates to proactively respond to today’s international environment.For more information and further details, please visit the official website of the KDI School of Public Policy and Management.