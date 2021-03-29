Veteran actor Park Joong-hoon caught drunk driving

Park Joong-hoon (Yonhap)

A veteran South Korean actor Park Joong-hoon has been caught driving under the influence of alcohol, police said Monday.



The Seoul Gangnam Police Station has booked the 55-year-old actor on charges of drunk driving for about 100 meters near his acquaintance's apartment building in the southern Gangnam Ward about 9:30 p.m. on Friday.



His blood alcohol content was over 0.08 percent at the time, a level that calls for his driver's license to be revoked, the police said. He had his license suspended for a DUI in 2004.



His management agency said the actor has faithfully cooperated with the police investigation and deeply repents for his misconduct.



"We feel sincerely responsible for the case regardless of the reason behind it and are sorry for letting down the fans," Namooactors Entertainment said.



Since his silver screen debut in 1986, Park has starred in a number of hit films, including the buddy cop comedy "Two Cops" (1993), the action drama "Nowhere To Hide" (1999) and the comedy drama "Radio Star" (2006). (Yonhap)