[News Focus] Seoul mayoral by-election campaign revolves around real estate plans

Oh Se-hoon, the main opposition People Power Party’s candidate for Seoul mayor, visits a residential area in Garibong-dong, where an urban regeneration project is underway, on Friday. (Yonhap)

Real estate development schemes have taken center stage in the ongoing Seoul mayoral race, with candidates churning out a series of plans to woo voters angry about the central government’s strict regulations that have failed to curb soaring housing prices in the capital.



Oh Se-hoon of the main opposition People Power Party said last week that he would lift restructuring and redevelopment regulations within a week if he is elected as Seoul mayor. He also pledged to supply 360,000 housing units, including 185,000 through restructuring and redevelopment projects, and relax regulations on floor area ratios and the 35-story height restriction in residential areas.



Residents in Yeouido and Apgujeong -- expensive Seoul residential districts where outdated apartments have long been awaiting redevelopment -- have hailed Oh’s pledges regarding real estate redevelopment.



Some of Oh’s plans, however, face potential hurdles. His plan to alleviate the 35-story height regulation and floor area ratios, for example, require approval from the city council, as well as a change of clauses under the National Land Planning and Utilization Act. The city council dominated by the ruling Democratic Party of Korea is not expected to pass bills like Oh’s deregulation schemes.



Quickly observing voters’ sentiment leaning toward Oh, Park Young-sun, the former SME minister from the ruling Democratic Party, on Sunday said she would also loosen some real estate restrictions, allowing long-awaited rebuilding projects for outdated apartments in Gangbuk, a northern Seoul region that is considered less affluent. She also pledged to relax regulations in Gangnam, an upscale southern district of the city, hinting that the direction of real estate policies under her mayoral term would be slightly different from those of President Moon Jae-in.



“In case of pending large-scale projects to rebuild apartments in Gangnam, redevelopment plans will not be only led by the public agencies,” Park said in an interview.







Park Young-sun, the ruling Democratic Party’s candidate for Seoul mayor, holds a street campaign in Jungnang-gu, northern Seoul, Saturday. (Yonhap)