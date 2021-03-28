Fresh COVID-19 projections portend spring surge

Korea’s number of daily new COVID-19 cases is hovering near 500, a range recorded immediately before the start of the third wave. Government statistics posted 482 new cases on Sunday for the day prior, despite tests roughly halving compared to the weekday average.
Preventive medicine specialist Dr. Ki Mo-ran, who is advising the government committee on social distancing policy, said the recent case counts, test positivity rates and the reproduction number were all “sounding alarm bells.”
She said cases were creeping up all across the country, even in remote regions that had been relatively spared through last year. Nearly 3 percent of all tests being performed each day returned positive results, which ideally should be lower. The R value -- which indicates the average number of people each person with COVID-19 goes on to infect -- was above 1, meaning an outbreak can grow exponentially.
Korea was “not testing enough nor vaccinating fast enough,” she said, arguing that the ban on social gatherings on five people or more will have to remain in place until the infection numbers drop below 300.
“The good thing is that we’re not seeing as many elderly patients this time, so hopefully it won’t lead to a dramatic increase in hospitalizations,” she said.
Pandemic modelers say Korea’s infections could burgeon into a springtime spike based on their analysis of latest trends.
The National Institute for Mathematical Sciences and the Korean Mathematical Society said in its weekly report Friday that in the worst-case scenario, the country could once again see winter peak figures of over 1,200 cases a day in just two weeks.
Even in a rosier estimate, the cases would likely remain within the 400-500 range, they said, straying farther from COVID-19 targets laid out earlier this month.
President Moon Jae-in had said the government’s new and eased COVID-19 guidelines would come into effect sometime in March as vaccinations kick off, and Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun had vowed the daily cases would be brought down to 200-something before April.
As Korea battles a possible fourth wave in the making, uncertainties over COVID-19 vaccine supplies add to the woes of health authorities.
Following a local press report, the government told reporters that Johnson & Johnson company Janssen would be shipping less than the negotiated amount in the coming months.
According to the government, the pharmaceutical company was to deliver its single-dose vaccine for more than 500,000 people between April and June. The government said this move was “a breach of agreement.”
Novavax, with which Korea has signed a deal for vaccines for some 20 million people, is also facing shortages in raw materials that are feared to disrupt its production.
In late February, Korea got its hands on 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine and 117,000 doses of Pfizer’s. As of Saturday midnight, 793,858 people had received at least a first dose of the vaccine.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)