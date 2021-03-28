 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
National

Consultation with allies important part of N. Korea policy review: White House

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 28, 2021 - 14:39       Updated : Mar 28, 2021 - 14:39

The captured image from the website of the White House shows press secretary Jen Psaki answering questions in a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington on Friday. (Yonhap)
The captured image from the website of the White House shows press secretary Jen Psaki answering questions in a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington on Friday. (Yonhap)
WASHINGTON -- US efforts to develop a new approach toward North Korea are in their final stages that include consultations with US allies, a White House spokeswoman said Friday, calling consultations an important part of the process.

"We are in the final stages of our intensive, multi-stakeholder North Korea policy review," Jen Psaki told a daily press briefing.

"And we're, of course, discussing our review with national security advisers of South Korea and Japan and our trilateral dialogue coming up next week, and those consultations are an important part of our review process," she added.

The US earlier said National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will host his South Korean and Japanese counterparts in Washington to discuss the outcome of the North Korea policy review, which it says said will provide a new approach to dealing with Pyongyang.

Washington has yet to offer an exact date for the high-profile security talks.

North Korea recently upped the ante by staging its first ballistic missile testing in over a year.

Pyongyang fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its west coast into the East Sea on Thursday (Seoul time), marking a resumption of its short-range ballistic missile testing for the first time since March 2020. The North continues to maintain a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile testing since November 2017.

The US condemned the missile launch as a "destabilizing" action that also violated multiple UN Security Council resolutions that prohibit any testing of ballistic missiles by North Korea.

A UN sanctions committee meeting was set to be held Friday to discuss the North's latest violation of UN sanctions.

Later, a spokesperson for the State Department reiterated the importance of joint efforts by the US and its allies to address the North Korean issue.

"We will just say that President Biden and his national security team are beginning to assess the situation and we know that one of our greatest priorities right now is ensuring that we are on the same page as our allies and partners when it comes to the DPRK," Jalina Porter said at a telephonic press briefing, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114