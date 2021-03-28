BMW Korea to introduce new cars, service centers to improve customer satisfaction

BMW iX (BMW Korea)



BMW Group Korea will introduce 10 new cars to local customers this year, including electric vehicles and new Mini models, and will expand its facilities here, adding new service centers, showrooms and expanding its existing logistic center to improve customer satisfaction, the automaker said Sunday.



In its first launch this year, the automaker in February rolled out the second-generation BMW 4 Series, to which the brand’s new “design language” has been applied.



The renewed two-door coupe has been reinterpreted to embrace a new kidney grille that stretches vertically, carrying on the heritage from legendary coupe models such as the BMW 328 and BMW 3.0 CSi that were introduced in the 1930s and 1970s, respectively, the company said.



In the second quarter, BMW Korea will be launching high-performance sports models -- the new M3 Competition and new M4 Coupe Competition -- and will also add the M135i, which would be the most performance-oriented model among the new 1 Series lineup, the company said.



A series of new electric vehicles, including the flagship electric vehicle BMW iX and iX3, are scheduled for release in the fourth quarter.



BMW iX, which runs purely on electricity, has been implemented with the company’s newest fifth-generation eDrive technology and boasts power of up to 500 horsepower and a drive range of 600 kilometers, measured by the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure.



BMW iX3, which is a sport activity vehicle based on the BMW X3, and a compact coupe, the new 2 Series Coupe, are also planned for release in the fourth quarter this year, the automaker said.



The Mini brand, well-known for its quirky designs and go-kart driving experience, will also be introducing new models this year, including the Mini 3-door hatch, Mini 5-door hatch and a face-lifted version of the Mini Convertible, all in the third quarter, the firm said.



Like in 2020, limited-edition vehicles will be offered via its online store, BMW Shop, to offer a wide range of choices for customers looking for unique products, the company added.



The German automaker is also increasing investment here to fulfill customer demand.





BMW logistics center in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province (BMW Korea)