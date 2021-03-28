[News Focus] Korea sees discouraged workers increase 58% in 5 years

A state-funded bank carries out online job interviews amid the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. (Export-Import Bank of Korea)



SEJONG -- The number of people who have given up on looking for jobs has shown a steady increase in South Korea since the nation started compiling the data in January 2014. They are dubbed “discouraged workers.”



The tally for discouraged workers counts people who did not carry out job-seeking activities during the prior four weeks or longer, though they had looked for jobs within the past 12 months.



Alongside sagging performances in the job creation sector in recent years, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the growing pace of the figure, the state data showed.



According to Statistics Korea, the number of discouraged workers was 475,000 five years ago in February 2016.



The figure increased by 58.3 percent to 752,000 in February 2021, which marked the second-highest figure recorded. The all-time high was January 2021 at 775,000.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)