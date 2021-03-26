 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Business

Samsung SDS CEO vows makeover into cloud business

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Mar 26, 2021 - 15:58       Updated : Mar 26, 2021 - 16:01
Samsung SDS President and CEO Hwang Sung-woo (Samsung SDS)
Samsung SDS President and CEO Hwang Sung-woo (Samsung SDS)


Samsung SDS President and CEO Hwang Sung-woo urged the company to realign itself into a cloud-based business platform that focuses on logistics and security services.

“It is now time for Samsung SDS to transform into a true cloud company. Let us concentrate all strengths on cloud, logistics and security,” Hwang said Friday in an email sent out to staff and executives.

Marking his first official message since taking office last December, Hwang made it clear that cloud-based business is the company’s key growth engine in the years to come.

Hwang also underlined that cloud transitions should take place in all IT services in the company’s business portfolio, including artificial intelligence, blockchain and smart factory solutions.

Samsung SDS is the IT solutions and logistics service arm of South Korea’s Samsung Group. The company earned 11 trillion won ($9.7 billion) and 871.6 billion won revenue and operating profit last year.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114