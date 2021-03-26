Samsung SDS CEO vows makeover into cloud business

Samsung SDS President and CEO Hwang Sung-woo (Samsung SDS)
Samsung SDS President and CEO Hwang Sung-woo urged the company to realign itself into a cloud-based business platform that focuses on logistics and security services.
“It is now time for Samsung SDS to transform into a true cloud company. Let us concentrate all strengths on cloud, logistics and security,” Hwang said Friday in an email sent out to staff and executives.
Marking his first official message since taking office last December, Hwang made it clear that cloud-based business is the company’s key growth engine in the years to come.
Hwang also underlined that cloud transitions should take place in all IT services in the company’s business portfolio, including artificial intelligence, blockchain and smart factory solutions.
Samsung SDS is the IT solutions and logistics service arm of South Korea’s Samsung Group. The company earned 11 trillion won ($9.7 billion) and 871.6 billion won revenue and operating profit last year.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)