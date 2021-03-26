SBS cancels ‘Joseon Exorcist’ after historical controversy

“Joseon Exorcist” (SBS)
Broadcaster SBS announced it will cancel “Joseon Exorcist” after the drama faced controversy over historical inaccuracies in just two episodes.
“Joseon Exorcist,” about zombies appearing in the Joseon era, was criticized by many Koreans for using Chinese-style costumes and props, especially at a time when Chinese claims to kimchi and hanbok in recent months have angered the public here. Although the production team -- Crave Works, YG Studioplex and Lotte Cultureworks -- and SBS issued an apology, the drama series that kicked off with a high viewership rating of 8.9 percent was unable to air further.
“SBS recognizes the severity of the incident and decided to cancel purchase of broadcasting rights for ‘Joseon Exorcist’ as well as cancel the broadcast,” SBS announced Friday. “SBS has already paid for most of the broadcasting rights and the producing company has finished making 80 percent of the drama. Although changes to the broadcast schedule and financial losses among other factors are worrisome for SBS and the producing company, SBS felt great responsibility as a terrestrial broadcaster and decided to cancel the broadcast.”
The production team also released a statement Friday, saying production has been canceled and that the series will be taken down the same day on all available platforms.
By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com
)