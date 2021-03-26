 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Entertainment

Watcha movies hit CGV screens

By Lim Jang-won
Published : Mar 26, 2021 - 14:28       Updated : Mar 26, 2021 - 14:28
Poster for CGV Watcha theater (Watcha)
Poster for CGV Watcha theater (Watcha)

Streaming platform Watcha will have screens dedicated to showing Watcha movies at 14 CGV theaters around the nation starting April 1.

Eleven Watcha movies will be shown throughout April. “Little Joe” (2019) and “Swallow” (2019) will be available in all 14 theaters while “House of Hummingbird,” “Microhabitat,” “Bleak Night,” “Moving On,” “Worst Woman” and “Cheer Up Mr. Lee” will be shown for two weeks at select theaters. Movies such as “Architecture 101,” “A Werewolf Boy” and “The Handmaiden” will be shown as well.

“Through CGV Watcha screens, people can see diverse movies that Watcha selected in theater,” said Park Tae-hoon, CEO of Watcha. “Moving forward, we will provide the best service to the customers by using the vast amount of viewer preference data collected by Watcha and CJ CGV with a world-class movie theater infrastructure.”

The decision to show Watcha movies at CGV is part of the memorandum of understanding between multiplex chain CGV and Watcha that was formed in November. This will be the first time a streaming platform will operate a screen at CGV.

Tickets for the movies will start on Friday and can be purchased through the CGV website, CGV mobile app and recommendation service platform Watcha Pedia.

By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114