Watcha movies hit CGV screens

Poster for CGV Watcha theater (Watcha)
Streaming platform Watcha will have screens dedicated to showing Watcha movies at 14 CGV theaters around the nation starting April 1.
Eleven Watcha movies will be shown throughout April. “Little Joe” (2019) and “Swallow” (2019) will be available in all 14 theaters while “House of Hummingbird,” “Microhabitat,” “Bleak Night,” “Moving On,” “Worst Woman” and “Cheer Up Mr. Lee” will be shown for two weeks at select theaters. Movies such as “Architecture 101,” “A Werewolf Boy” and “The Handmaiden” will be shown as well.
“Through CGV Watcha screens, people can see diverse movies that Watcha selected in theater,” said Park Tae-hoon, CEO of Watcha. “Moving forward, we will provide the best service to the customers by using the vast amount of viewer preference data collected by Watcha and CJ CGV with a world-class movie theater infrastructure.”
The decision to show Watcha movies at CGV is part of the memorandum of understanding between multiplex chain CGV and Watcha that was formed in November. This will be the first time a streaming platform will operate a screen at CGV.
Tickets for the movies will start on Friday and can be purchased through the CGV website, CGV mobile app and recommendation service platform Watcha Pedia.
By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com
)