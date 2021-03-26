 Back To Top
Business

Celltrion founder’s two sons appointed as executive directors

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Mar 26, 2021 - 16:52       Updated : Mar 26, 2021 - 17:13
Celltrion’s headquarters in Songdo, Incheon (The Korea Herald)
Celltrion Group saw a generation shift in its leadership as the founder and honorary chairman stepped down from his official posts and his two sons obtained seats in key affiliates’ boardrooms, following a decision made at shareholders meetings Friday.

The founder’s first son Seo jin-seok has been appointed as an executive director at Celltrion, filling an empty seat left behind after the founder stepped down from the chairman post in December. Second son Seo Joon-serk was also separately appointed as an executive director at Celltrion Healthcare.

The elder son has been serving as senior vice president for Celltrion since 2017, while the younger sibling has been the director of the operation management department.

With the two sons expanding their presence, the senior Seo officially withdrew from his remaining position in the boardrooms, marking his final step of resignation.

The latest appointments of the founder’s two sons in the boardrooms was seen as a preliminary step to the group’s move to merge Celltrion Holdings, comprising Celltrion and Celltrion Pharma, and Celltrion Healthcare under a new holdings firm.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
