 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
National

Saudi ambassador to become honorary Seoul citizen

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 26, 2021 - 13:47       Updated : Mar 26, 2021 - 13:47
This Nov. 20, 2020, photo shows Saudi Arabian Ambassador to South Korea Riyad Almubaraky speaking during an interview with Yonhap News Agency. (Yonhap)
This Nov. 20, 2020, photo shows Saudi Arabian Ambassador to South Korea Riyad Almubaraky speaking during an interview with Yonhap News Agency. (Yonhap)
Saudi Arabian Ambassador to South Korea Riyad Almubaraky will be awarded honorary citizenship of Seoul in recognition of his contributions to developing bilateral ties, the city government said Friday.

Almubaraky has spent 10 of his more than 35 years in diplomatic service in Korea. His first overseas assignment was as secretary at the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Seoul from 1990-95. Since 2016, he has served as Riyadh's ambassador to South Korea.

Next month, he plans to complete his five-year term and return home to retire.

"I hope his time in Seoul becomes a good memory and gift. I trust that as an honorary citizen of Seoul, he will continue to be with us, with unchanging affection for Seoul, even after he returns home," acting Seoul Mayor Seo Jeong-hyup said.

"We look forward to his role as an honorary ambassador promoting Seoul," Seo added.

Almubaraky contributed to increasing exchanges between South Korea and Saudi Arabia by helping to simplify visa rules in 2019, according to the city government.

Recently, he has been working to establish a friendship city agreement between Seoul and Riyadh, and create a Korean language major and a Korean studies institute at King Saud University in the Saudi capital.

The award ceremony is scheduled for Friday afternoon at Seoul City Hall. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114