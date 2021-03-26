 Back To Top
National

Army soldier tests positive for COVID-19

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 26, 2021 - 10:40       Updated : Mar 26, 2021 - 10:40
Medical workers prepare to conduct COVID-19 tests at a makeshift testing station in front of Seoul Station on Feb. 18, 2021. (Yonhap)
An Army soldier has tested positive for the new coronavirus while on vacation in the central city of Daejeon, the defense ministry said Friday.

The soldier, based in Namyangju, northeast of Seoul, was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after coming into contact with a civilian who tested positive earlier, according to the ministry.

The latest case raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 647. Of them, 616 have been fully cured and 31 are undergoing treatment.

Nationwide, South Korea reported 494 new cases Friday, bringing the total caseload to 100,276. (Yonhap)
