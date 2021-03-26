NK leader inspects construction site without attending missile test-firing

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) sits inside a trial version of a double-decker bus in Pyongyang on Thursday, as he inspects the trial versions of a passenger bus and a double-decker, developed by the Pyongyang General Passenger Service Enterprise and the Pyongyang City Bus Factory, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. Kim did not oversee the launch of a new type of missile that the North conducted the same day. (Yonhap)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a construction site for riverside apartments in Pyongyang without attending a test-firing of newly developed ballistic missiles, according to state media Friday.



Thursday's "field guidance" trip to the construction site appears to underscore Kim's emphasis on improving people's lives. On the same day, the North test-fired two new tactical guided missiles without Kim's attendance.



Kim "explained the plan to form the area of modern terraced houses along the picturesque bank of the Pothong River flowing through the central part of the capital city and to turn the area in a peculiar way by putting up multi-story and low-story dwelling houses in a harmonious way," the Korean Central News Agency said.



Around 800 "modern terraced" apartments will be completed within this year and presented as gifts "to working people including labor innovators and persons of distinguished services in all sectors, scientists, educators and writers who devote themselves to the Party and the state," Kim was also quoted as saying.



In a separate article, KCNA reported that Kim inspected the manufacturing of trial products of passenger buses and unfolded the "far-reaching plan for taking a decisive measure for the improved transportation for Pyongyang citizens."



KCNA did not report when the visits were made, but they appear to have taken place a day earlier.



On the same day, KCNA reported that North Korea fired two new tactical guided missiles a day earlier, confirming the launch of short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea. Kim did not oversee the firing.



Thursday's launches came four days after the country fired two cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea on Sunday and also marked the first such ballistic missile firing since the US government of President Joe Biden was inaugurated in January.



Experts say that Kim's skipping of supervising the missile launch while making the field guidance trips appears to be signaling his intent to put more emphasis on the lives of the people as the country is struggling to achieve economic development goals set forth during January's party congress.



Kim earlier admitted to a failure in his previous economic development plan due to many internal and external challenges. He unveiled a new five-year development scheme during the party congress with an emphasis on self-reliance. (Yonhap)