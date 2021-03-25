[Graphic News] China’s imports of South Korean goods unfazed by pandemic









China’s imports of South Korean products last year stayed nearly the same as the previous year despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, a report showed, as the world’s second-largest economy bought more consumer goods like cosmetics.



China imported $173.5 billion worth of goods from South Korea in 2020, only 0.03 percent down from 2019, according to the report from the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency.



China spent $10 million or more on each of 59 items from South Korea last year, with the value of its imports exceeding $100 million for the top six.



Cosmetics, including skin care products and facial mask sheets, were the top purchased item by China with a value of $3.13 billion, up 7.6 percent from a year ago. (Yonhap)











