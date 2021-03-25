[Today’s K-pop] Rose’s choreography video storms past 10 million views





(YG Entertainment)



Rose of Blackpink is taking the world by the storm with her solo gig.



The choreography video of “On The Ground,” title track from her solo debut album “R,” surpassed 10 million views, only two days after release, said her label YG Entertainment on Thursday.



The music video amassed over 116 million views on YouTube raising expectations that it will reach 200 million view milestone in record time for a K-pop female solo artist. It was the most-watched music video in the world in the last week.



Since the release of the solo music, Rose has been setting records around the world rewriting history.



“On The Ground” topped iTunes song chart in 51 regions including the US and Billboard’s Global 200. It ranked No. 70 on Billboard’s Hot 100, the highest for a K-pop female solo musician, and No. 43 on UK’s Official Single Top 100.



Verivery stays strong on Billboard’s world chart





(Jelly Fish Entertainment)



Verivery is demonstrating its global presence with its new single album.

Its second single album “Series ‘O’ [Round 1: Hall]” topped Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart for two weeks in a row.



The boy band now has two albums in a row that debuted as No. 1 on the chart. “G.B.T.B (Go Beyond The Barier),” its title track from the fifth EP “Face Us,” was its first chart-topper on the tally followed by “Get Away” from the new single album. “G.B.T.B” peaked at No. 44 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales ranking last year while “Get Away” debuted at No. 44 on the weekly chart.



With the second single, the six-piece act, now only in the second year of its music career, ranked No. 1 on iTunes K-pop chart in seven regions and was named by Forbes as one of the K-pop acts who can successfully breakthrough in the US in 2021.



NU’EST intrigues fans with mysterious hint





(Pledis Entertainment)



NU’EST heightened expectations for its pending return with an update on the promotion website.



It announced “NU’EST The 2nd Album ‘Romanticize’ Concept Homepage Update!” via its SNS channel at midnight.



On the all-black website that opened with notification that it is coming out with new music, a new object shaped like a sphere has been added piquing the interests of its fans.



The band is releasing its second studio album that will be unveiled on April 19. It has been almost seven years since its previous LP “Re:Birth” and about one year since its eighth EP “The Nocturne.”



The quintet debuted in 2012 with “Face” and the bandmates have been pushing its musical spectrum, increasingly participating in writing and producing music. It celebrated its ninth debut anniversary earlier this month with an online fan party and a series of video contents.



Enhyphen to come out with new music in April





(Belift Lab)