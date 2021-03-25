 Back To Top
Shinsegae Department Store’s fruit subscription service proves popular

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Mar 25, 2021 - 14:55       Updated : Mar 25, 2021 - 14:55
A box of fruits from Shinsegae Department Store‘s fruit subscription service (Shinsegae Department Store)
Shinsegae Department Store’s fruit subscription service is enjoying a surge in popularity as the number of subscribers jumped threefold in 10 months.

The service, which began at the retailer‘s Gangnam branch, will be extended to its main store in Myeongdong, the department store said.

Those subscribing to the service for a monthly fee of 220,000 won ($194) can have a selection of seasonal fruits worth 260,000 won delivered to their doorstep on a weekly basis.

Tips on how to pick, store and eat the fruits are also included as part of the package.

Though the number of new users was previously limited to 30 per month on a first-come-first-serve basis, Shinsegae said any customers who are considered “VIP Gold” by their loyalty program can now sign up.

“As the interest in subscription services is increasing among customers, we have decided to expand the service,” said Choi Won-joon, an official in the department store’s food section.

In January last year, Shinsegae Department Store’s also launched a bread subscription service, allowing shoppers to take one baked good from one of its bakeries every day.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
