8 USFK soldiers test positive for virus, total exceeds 800

Citizens form a long line to receive tests at an outdoor COVID-19 testing station in Dongducheon, 40 km north of Seoul, on Thursday. (Yonhap)

An American service member stationed in South Korea has tested positive for the new coronavirus, while seven other US troops have been confirmed to be infected with the virus following their arrival here, the US military said Thursday.



The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 806, most of who tested positive upon their arrival here from the United States.



A service member at Camp Hovey in Dongducheon, 40 kilometers north of Seoul, was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 on Tuesday after developing symptoms.



"KDCA and USFK health professionals are actively conducting contact tracing to determine whether anyone else may have been exposed to this individual, and to identify and ensure all known on-post and off-post facilities visited by the individual are thoroughly cleaned," USFK said in a release. KDCA stands for the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.



Separately, seven US service members were found to be infected with the virus upon their arrival in South Korea between March 8 and 22.



Three of them arrived here on US government-chartered flights, while the others traveled via commercial flights.



"None of the new arrivals have interacted with anyone residing within USFK installations or the local community," the US military said.



All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea are required to undergo a virus test and quarantine for 14 days. Medical personnel administer a second test prior to their release. (Yonhap)