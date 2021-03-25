 Back To Top
National

Army soldier tests positive for COVID-19

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 25, 2021 - 14:07       Updated : Mar 25, 2021 - 14:07
Ministry of Defense (Yonhap)
Ministry of Defense (Yonhap)
A full-time Army reserve soldier has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Thursday.

The soldier in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 while in quarantine after a virus case was reported at his base, according to the military.

The latest case raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 646.

Nationwide, South Korea's total virus caseload topped 100,000 on Thursday, about a year and two months after reporting its first confirmed case. (Yonhap)

