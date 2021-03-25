 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
National

Seoul Cyber University President awarded Pushkin Medal for strengthening Korea-Russia cultural ties

By Korea Herald
Published : Mar 25, 2021 - 14:04       Updated : Mar 25, 2021 - 14:04
Korea-Russia Arts and Culture Society President Lee Sang Kyun (right) poses for photo with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (left) after receiving the Pushkin Medal during the opening ceremony for the Year of Mutual Exchange between South Korea and Russia on Wednesday. (Seoul Cyber University)
Korea-Russia Arts and Culture Society President Lee Sang Kyun (right) poses for photo with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (left) after receiving the Pushkin Medal during the opening ceremony for the Year of Mutual Exchange between South Korea and Russia on Wednesday. (Seoul Cyber University)
Korea-Russia Arts and Culture Society President Lee Sang Kyun was awarded the Pushkin Medal from the Russian government for his role in strengthening ties between Seoul and Moscow.

During the opening ceremony for the Year of Mutual Exchange between South Korea and Russia held Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov presented the award to Lee, president of Seoul Cyber University, in place of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Korea-Russia Arts and Culture Society has played an important role in strengthening ties between Seoul and Moscow by inviting cultural leaders of Russia for events, organizing related cultural events, publishing newsletters on cultural exchanges and holding international meetings, the society said.

The society said it held an online international conference on cultural exchanges between Korea and Russia in October while establishing a platform for artists of both countries to collaborate and share ideas.

Lee has also worked to strengthen cultural exchanges between the two countries in the education field by holding cultural events at the Seoul Cyber University in collaboration with institutions in Russia.

The university holds remote piano lessons with high-tech remote learning system with Disklavier tools in cooperation with music colleges in Russia. The institution also provided opportunities for young pianists through the International Tchaikovsky Online Piano Competition in 2019.

Lee’s university recently held the first international vocal competition online with the Association of Tchaikovsky Competition Stars earlier this month, paving the way for new possibilities of hybrid-form music competitions.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114