[News Focus] Household debt risks mount as banks halt interest discounts

A signage for loans to households and micro-business owners is seen at a commercial bank branch in Seoul. (Yonhap)



SEJONG -- South Korea’s benchmark interest rate has been set at an all-time low of 0.5 percent per annum for 10 months since May last year, as the central bank tries to prop up a lackluster economy that has faltered in the wake of the novel coronavirus.



The record-low rate could benefit many households and micro-business owners who resort to financial loans in this unexpected situation.



But the Bank of Korea will have no choice but to conduct rate hikes eventually on a mid-term basis, given that the low-rate era causes inflationary pressure, which would undermine private consumption.



Under such a scenario, a large portion of outstanding loans could pile up. Soured loans could threaten soundness of financial services firms including commercial banks and pose high risks to the overall economy.



According to the Bank of Korea, the outstanding household debt -- the total of financial loans plus credit card-based payment services extended to households -- came to an all-time high of 1,726 trillion won ($1.52 trillion) as of December 2020.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)