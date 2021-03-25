Top diplomats of S. Korea, Russia hold talks on bilateral ties, peninsula situation

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong (R) and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, meet before an event to mark the 30th anniversary of bilateral relations in Seoul on Wednesday, in this photo provided by the foreign ministry. (Foreign Ministry)

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, held talks in Seoul on Thursday to discuss bilateral ties, the Korean Peninsula situation and other issues.



The two countries' first foreign ministerial meeting in Seoul since 2009 came after tensions flared anew due to North Korea's missile launches in the morning and an acrimonious Sino-US rivalry that has brought China and Russia closer together.



Chung called Russia a partner for regional peace, while touting progress in bilateral exchanges since the establishment of relations between the two countries in 1990.



"The relations between South Korea and Russia -- partners on a journey for peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and in Eurasia -- have steadily been developing in a multi-faceted way," Chung said at the start of the talks.



"Conditions for exchanges and cooperation in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic are not easy. But particularly at such a juncture, we should closely cooperate to strengthen communication and activate people-to-people exchanges," he added.



Lavrov said that a continued rise in exchanges between the countries attests to how crucial the bilateral partnership is. He also said that Thursday's talks would focus on the Korean Peninsula situation, apparently referring to renewed tensions on the peninsula.



"The relations between Russia and South Korea have been positively developed, as you mentioned a rise in trade, tourism and people-to-people exchanges," he said in remarks interpreted in Korean.



"All this shows South Korea is crucial for Russia in the Asia-Pacific region," he added.



At the meeting, Chung was expected to call for Russia's support for Seoul's push to resume dialogue with Pyongyang and foster lasting peace on the peninsula.



The two sides could also discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations, as the countries mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations belatedly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



After the meeting, Chung and Lavrov will issue press statements summarizing the results of their talks, the ministry said.



Lavrov's visit to Seoul following his trip to Beijing has developed geopolitical overtones, as the United States pushed to "reinvigorate and modernize" its regional democratic alliances, with China and Russia moving to close ranks with each other.



Lavrov is set to leave here later in the day. (Yonhap)