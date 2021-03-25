 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
National

US wants to see stability of Korean Peninsula: Pentagon spokesman

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 25, 2021 - 09:39       Updated : Mar 25, 2021 - 09:39
The captured image from the website of the US Defense Department shows spokesman John Kirby answering questions in a press briefing at the Pentagon on Tuesday. (US Defense Department)
The captured image from the website of the US Defense Department shows spokesman John Kirby answering questions in a press briefing at the Pentagon on Tuesday. (US Defense Department)
WASHINGTON -- The United States opposes North Korea taking any actions that could raise tension on the Korean Peninsula, the spokesman for the US Department of Defense said Wednesday, amid reports that the North may be preparing to stage military provocations.

John Kirby also called on the North to denuclearize.

"We want to see North Korea denuclearize. We want to see stability and security on the peninsula and denuclearization is a key part of that," the Pentagon spokesman said at a press briefing.

"Obviously, we call on Pyongyang not to do things that would make things less stable on the peninsula," he added.

His remarks came after sources in Seoul said South Korea is closely monitoring possible signs of provocation by the North, noting Pyongyang is deploying multiple rocket launchers on a western island just north of the Northern Limit Line, the de facto maritime border between the divided Koreas.

Kirby said he was not aware of such reports and that he would not discuss intelligence reports from the podium.

North Korea launched two cruise missiles off its west coast on Sunday.

While senior administration officials here said the missile launches did not violate any UN Security Council resolution, many believe they could be the first of many to follow.

Pyongyang has not responded to US overtures that began in mid-February, according to US officials, while its first vice foreign minister says the North will continue to ignore US entreaties until Washington gives up its hostile policy toward Pyongyang.

The Biden administration has been undergoing a comprehensive review of its North Korea policy, which it said will offer a new approach to dealing with the North.

A senior US official said on Tuesday that the North Korea policy review is now in its final stages and that National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will host his South Korean and Japanese counterparts in Washington next week to explain and discuss the outcome of the review. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114