N. Korea resumes building up tensions as it awaits US move

North Korea’s firing of cruise missiles on Sunday is likely to be the first move in the regime’s strategy to gain sanctions relief from the US, experts say.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed on Wednesday that the North fired two cruise missiles into the West Sea on Sunday, without providing further details about the missiles. The UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea prohibits the country from developing and firing ballistic missiles, but cruise missiles are not covered by the resolutions.
Sunday’s launches are the North’s first since April 14, 2020, when multiple short-range cruise missiles were fired into the East Sea.
North Korean watchers said the North, chose cruise missiles to avoid pushing the US too far. According to a senior US official quoted by Reuters, the missiles did not raise a red flag and that the US was still open to dialogue.
Experts said Sunday’s launches were just the beginning of Pyongyang’s campaign to step up pressure, until its goals are either met or rejected, in which case the regime will fight back with a bigger blow.
“The launches followed through on the previous fiery rhetoric by Kim Yo-jong and Choe Son-hui,” said Choi Kang, acting president of the Asan Institute for Policy Studies think tank in Seoul.
Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, slammed the joint drills held by Korea and the US the previous week, while Choe, the first vice foreign minister, declared that the North would no longer engage the US in dialogue.
Choi added that the North was aware that working out differences with the US is a difficult task, and the regime will gradually ratchet up provocations until Washington’s new North Korea policy is revealed. Pyongyang would not jump to serious provocations that could decimate hopes for talks and invite harsher sanctions, Choi said.
“North Korea stuck to lesser missiles because of China and Russia as well, since it needs their backing more than ever,” said Cheong Seong-chang, director of the Center for North Korean Studies at the Sejong Institute.
Cheong said Pyongyang needs stronger ties to those countries as Seoul seeks to expand ties with both the US and Japan. The top US envoy and defense chief visited Korea and Japan the previous week to discuss its North Korea policy.
Experts agreed the North’s latest launches would not immediately affect the US’ policy review on North Korea, but they could draw the US to a more hard-line approach to Pyongyang. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said he would look at both dialogue and sanctions.
“It’s hard for the US to give in and roll out concessions to the North at the moment, especially when we see that Pyongyang isn’t doing something that’s very inviting,” said Shin Beom-chul, director of the Center for Diplomacy and Security at the Korea Research Institute for National Strategy.
Shin said the US and Korea do not seem to agree with each other on where they stand on North Korea, referring to how the news of Sunday’s launches had made headlines there first. The Washington Post and Reuters first reported on the launches, and South Korea’s military confirmed the news later.
“We do not disclose everything we pick up on our intelligence,” a senior South Korean military official said, adding the military had been aware of the test and is looking into the incident. The official did not answer whether Korea and the US had decided not to reveal the latest development.
