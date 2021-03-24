NK leader calls for stronger relations in verbal messages to Cuba, Vietnam, Laos

(Yonhap)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent verbal messages to the leaders of Cuba, Vietnam and Laos and called for stronger relations, state media reported Wednesday, in a move apparently intended to strengthen ties with socialist countries amid stalled nuclear talks with the United States.



Kim sent the messages to "notify the accounts of the 8th Congress of the WPK" to Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong, Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith, and Raul Castro, the first secretary of Cuba's communist party, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). WPK is the Workers' Party of Korea.



In his message, Kim also discussed and decided on the North's policy stand on the bolstering of defense capabilities, as well as on inter-Korean relations and North Korea-US relations, KCNA said.



"He clarified again the will of the WPK to develop the ties of strategic and comradely unity and cooperation with Cuba on the road of struggle for the victory of the socialist cause and launch a dynamic joint struggle against imperialism," it said.



During the eight congress party meeting in January, Kim has called for stronger unity and solidarity with other socialist countries.



The latest messages appear aimed at strengthening relations with socialist countries amid stalled denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington and Beijing's deepening rivalry with the US.



On Tuesday, state media reported that Kim sent a message to Chinese President Xi Jinping and called for stronger strategic communication and unity with China to address "hostile forces."



Washington earlier said that it has reached out to Pyongyang through various channels since mid-February, but Pyongyang has not responded.



Last week, North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui issued a statement, saying the North will continue to ignore contact for talks unless Washington gives up its hostile policy toward Pyongyang. (Yonhap)