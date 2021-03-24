 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
National

'Robust' US military presence will support denuclearization of N. Korea: Aquilino

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 24, 2021 - 09:24       Updated : Mar 24, 2021 - 09:27
The captured image from the website of US Senate Armed Services Committee shows Adm. John Aquilino, nominee for commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, speaking in a Senate confirmation hearing in Washington on Tuesday. (US Senate Armed Services Committee)
The captured image from the website of US Senate Armed Services Committee shows Adm. John Aquilino, nominee for commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, speaking in a Senate confirmation hearing in Washington on Tuesday. (US Senate Armed Services Committee)

WASHINGTON -- A strong and robust US military presence in and around the Korean Peninsula is needed to help support the efforts to denuclearize North Korea, the nominee for commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command said Tuesday.

Adm. John Aquilino made the assertion while arguing that sanctions regimes alone will not lead to the denuclearization of North Korea.

"I do not believe sanctions alone will lead to the denuclearization of North Korea," the Navy four-star admiral said in a statement to the Senate Armed Services Committee prior to his confirmation hearing.

"I believe that a robust force posture throughout the region to ensure the United States engages North Korea from a position of strength would be essential," he added.

His remarks come amid a global defense posture review by the Department of Defense, which could affect the number of US troops deployed overseas. The US currently has some 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea.

"Our current posture and presence in the ROK provides for the ROK's mutual defense while deterring North Korean aggression against the US and our allies and partners," answered Aquilino to a question asking what changes may be appropriate to the US defense posture on the Korean Peninsula. ROK stands for the Republic of Korea, South Korea's official name.

"We must also continue to explore, improve, and resource our missile defense capabilities."

Aquilino also highlighted the importance of US alliances in the region.

"The allies and partners that we have are clearly an asymmetric advantage, as the PRC has, I would argue, only one ally or partner and that's North Korea," he told the Senate hearing, referring to China by its official name, the People's Republic of China.

Aquilino noted the North has yet to take any meaningful steps toward denuclearization while continuing to advance its missile and other weapons of mass destruction capabilities.

"Kim Jong-un continues to advance both his conventional and strategic capabilities, recently parading new tanks, rockets, and missiles," he said, referring to the North Korean leader.

"There are both enormous strategic and military risks, and enormous costs associated with a potential conflict on the Korean Peninsula, despite efforts to lower tensions," he added.

Currently the commander of the US Pacific Fleet, Aquilino still highlighted the importance of enforcing sanctions on North Korea.

"Economic sanctions, combined with diplomacy and UNSCR enforcement, should continue to be applied to convince the regime to return to meaningful negotiations," he said in his written answers to questions from Senate committee members.

He was referring to United Nations Security Council resolutions. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114