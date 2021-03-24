 Back To Top
National

Pyongyang denounces EU sanctions as 'political provocation'

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 24, 2021 - 09:19       Updated : Mar 24, 2021 - 09:19
North Korean flag (Reuters-Yonhap)
North Korean flag (Reuters-Yonhap)
North Korea on Tuesday denounced the European Union's recent sanctions against its top officials over human rights abuses as a "political provocation" aimed at infringing upon its sovereignty.

In an answer to a question by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), North Korea's foreign ministry spokesperson said Pyongyang "strongly denounces and categorically rejects" the EU sanctions on its senior officials.

"It constitutes a part of the stereo-typed policy hostile to the DPRK and a despicable political provocation aimed at infringing upon its sovereignty and interfering in its internal affairs," the spokesperson said in the KCNA's English report, using the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The spokesperson said the sanctions are a "sinister political tool" targeted at countries differing from the "value" of EU.

The EU Council, which represents the 27 EU members, said Monday that it will slap sanctions against eleven individuals and four entities in six countries -- North Korea, China, Russia, Libya, Eritrea and South Sudan -- for human rights violations.

Those targeted in North Korea were State Security Minister Jong Kyong-thaek, Public Security Minister Ri Yong-gil and the Central Public Prosecutors Office.

They are accused of being responsible for serious human rights abuses in the reclusive regime, such as extrajudicial punishment and torture. (Yonhap)
