[Today’s K-pop] NCT Dream hails April return

(Credit: SM Entertainment)



NCT Dream is coming out with new music almost after a year since it released fourth EP “Reload,” its label SM Entertainment confirmed on Tuesday.



Fans will be even more delighted as Mark is returning as a member as the company changed the rules that those aged over 20 leave the band. Although the seven members performed a new song “Déjà Vu” as part of NCT’s second studio album “Resonance,” the last time they worked as a team was the subunit’s second EP “We Go Up” from September 2018.



The band is gearing up to come out with new album next month and expectations are high. Since its debut in August 2016, its presence has been growing fast. Its previous EP “Reload” not only swept across music charts and television music shows in Korea but also topped a number of international charts including Billboard’s Emerging Artist and United World Chart. It was a chart-topper on iTunes top albums chart in 51 regions.

It also was the first Asian act to win Billboard’s annual 21 Under 21 award for three consecutive years.



BTS tapes 100-minute standalone talk show





(Credit: KBS)



A 100-minute talk show special featuring BTS will be aired on March 29, announced the broadcaster KBS on Tuesday.



Hosted by veteran comedian and host Shin Dongyeop, the septet will talk about their music career including becoming the first nominee at the Grammy at the show named “Let’s BTS.”



“They are so charismatic on the stage but seemed slightly nervous on the talk show” to the surprise of the filming crew, but after a while got more comfortable and showed their funny and frank selves, said the producers. The musicians finished taping the program recently.



They also appeared in a variety show hosted by Yoo Jaeseok that will air on Wednesday. In the trailer that went out after last week’s episode, the bandmates emerged through a big wooden door smiling and dancing. The subtitles said that there will not be more subtitles since they do not need much introduction.



Monsta X reigns in Japan





(Credit: Starship Entertainment)



Monsta X is going strong in Japan, ranking No. 2 on both Oricon and Tower Records charts, announced its agency Starship Entertainment on Tuesday.



Its Japanese single “Wanted” came in second on Oricon’s weekly singles ranking as well as remaining in the second spot on that of Tower Records for second week.



The band’s “Wish On The Same Sky” from last year topped Tower Records’ Top 10 K-pop singles for the first half of 2020. It also earned gold disc certification -- with singles “Spotlight,” “Livin’ It Up,” “Shoot Out” and “Alligator” -- having sold over 100,000 units of each.



It planned on holding a concert earlier this month but the event was ultimately canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic.



Meanwhile, its leader Seanwoo will appear in the second season of Netflix’s horror drama “Goedam,” along with Ju Haknyeon of The Boyz and Lee Minhyuk of BTOB.



Twice’s music video sets record





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)