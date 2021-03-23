 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Business

SK Innovation to split-off battery biz: report

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Mar 23, 2021 - 16:29       Updated : Mar 23, 2021 - 16:36
SK Innovation battery business chief Jee Dong-seob (SK Innovation)
SK Innovation battery business chief Jee Dong-seob (SK Innovation)
SK Innovation will split off its battery unit into a wholly-owned subsidiary, a local media reported Tuesday.

According to Herald Business, the Korean-language sister paper of The Korea Herald, SK Group chose a split-off over a spin-off to carve out the battery business, in a CEO meeting held earlier this year.

In a spin-off scenario, the envisioned business would have become a subsidiary under SK Group, with SK Holdings and SK Innovation each holding a 33.4 percent stake in it.

SK Innovation had initially planned to propose the split-off plan as one of the agendas to discuss at the board of directors meeting in the first half of this year and gave a heads up to board members. However, due to the legal battle with LG Energy Solution, SK Innovation postponed the discussion to the second half of this year, the report suggested.

“SK Innovation has been reviewing the split-off since last year but how exactly it will be conducted has yet to be decided,” an SK Innovation official said.

Industry watchers say that SK Group, which recently sold its professional baseball team to Shinsegae, is trying to secure liquidity through the split-off. Should SK Innovation carve out its battery business and take it public, SK Innovation could later sell its stake in the subsidiary and shore up funds it needs for investments.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114