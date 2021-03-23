Maestro Chung to return as pianist with new album, recitals

Poster image for Chung Myung-whun’s piano recital (Credia)
Conductor Chung Myung-whun is to return as a pianist for the first time in seven years.
Chung is to release his second piano album in April and will hold recitals in Seoul, Gunpo and Suwon in Gyeonggi Province and Daegu. The album, featuring the late piano works by Haydn, Beethoven and Brahms, among others, will be released under the Deutsche Grammophon label.
Though more familiar to the classical music audience as a conductor, Chung was the first Korean to win the joint-second place at the 1974 International Tchaikovsky Competition.
Chung released his first piano album in 2013 and went on a recital tour in Korea the following year.
Chung Myung-whun (Universal Music)
However, as Chung began pursuing a conducting career, his solo piano performances have been rare. On a few occasions, he has played the piano with orchestras or for chamber music recitals.
While the previous piano music album consisted of works he wanted his grandchildren to listen to, the upcoming album is more about Chung’s personal desire, portraying the diverse aspects of life through music, according to his management agency Credia.
The upcoming recital tour program will include Haydn’s Piano Sonata No. 60, Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 30, Brahms’ 3 Intermezzi Op. 117 from the album, along with Brahms’ Four Pieces for Piano, Op. 119. All the works were composed by the respective composers in their 50s or 60s.
Chung’s Seoul recital will be held at the Seoul Arts Center in southern Seoul on April 28. Tickets, priced between 40,000 won to 150,000 won, are to open Friday.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)