Maestro Chung to return as pianist with new album, recitals

Poster image for Chung Myung-whun’s piano recital (Credia)



Conductor Chung Myung-whun is to return as a pianist for the first time in seven years.



Chung is to release his second piano album in April and will hold recitals in Seoul, Gunpo and Suwon in Gyeonggi Province and Daegu. The album, featuring the late piano works by Haydn, Beethoven and Brahms, among others, will be released under the Deutsche Grammophon label.



Though more familiar to the classical music audience as a conductor, Chung was the first Korean to win the joint-second place at the 1974 International Tchaikovsky Competition.



Chung released his first piano album in 2013 and went on a recital tour in Korea the following year.





Chung Myung-whun (Universal Music)