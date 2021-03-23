Road to the LCK Spring Playoffs

LCK Spring Playoffs logo (Riot Games)



With one week remaining in the League of Legends Champions Korea Spring regular season, all but one of the six teams advancing to the playoffs starting March 31 have been decided.



2020 LoL World Championship winner DWG KIA continued their dominance in the second round to capture the No. 1 spot in the regular season and are heading directly to the second round of playoffs.



The playoff format newly introduced this year places the regular season first and second place teams in the second round of playoffs. The winners of the match between the third-place and the sixth-place teams and the fourth-place and fifth-place teams will advance to the second round of the playoffs to face the first- and second-place teams.



However, there are still a number of hurdles that DWG must overcome. On Thursday, the team lost to Gen.G Esports, currently ranked second, ending their 12-game winning streak, though nothing was at stake for DWG as they had already secured first place.



Furthermore, DWG’s Heo “ShowMaker” Su said that his arm and hands have been shaking uncontrollably since last week, causing his mouse to go wild and his skill shots to miss. After a hospital visit and turning down his mouse sensitivity, he was able to play in his usual form on Sunday, but fans remained worried.



“My wrist condition isn’t so bad that I can’t play the game, so fans don’t need to worry. I will take care of myself in order to perform well in the remaining games,” said Heo in a post-match interview on Sunday.



The fight for second place is now between Gen.G and Hanwha Life Esports. With a 12-5 record, Gen.G will automatically secure second place should they win their final match of the season against DRX on Friday. With a 11-5 record, the only chance Hanwha has of coming in second is for them to win both of their remaining matches against Fredit Brion and T1 and for Gen.G to lose, due to set score difference.



The new LCK playoff tournament format, with DWG KIA having secured its spot in the second round (Riot Games)