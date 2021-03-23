 Back To Top
National

Russian deputy defense minister to visit Seoul next week

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 23, 2021 - 11:30       Updated : Mar 23, 2021 - 11:30

Ministry of Defense (Yonhap)
Ministry of Defense (Yonhap)
Russia's Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin will visit Seoul next week for talks with his South Korean counterparts, the defense ministry said Tuesday.

The meeting slated for Monday follows Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's planned talks with Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong in Seoul this week.

"It will be a regular strategic dialogue," defense ministry spokesperson Boo Seung-chan said during a regular press briefing.

The top Russian officials' back-to-back South Korea trips come as the two countries celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

Seoul-Moscow relations were established in 1990, but a series of anniversary events planned for last year were delayed due to the COVID-19 situation. (Yonhap)

