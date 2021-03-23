Police seek suspect after women attacked with coffee

(123rf)

Police said Tuesday they are searching for a man who allegedly threw lukewarm coffee at women on the street in a suspected hate crime against females.



Police in Changwon, 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul, received reports that a man on a bicycle hurled coffee at a total of six women who were alone at a bus stop or on a bench at night from March 9-21. The victims are all in their 20s.



Police are trying to track down the suspect through closed-circuit TV footage.



"As it is suspected as a crime targeting women, we are mobilizing all possible resources to track down the suspect," an officer said. (Yonhap)