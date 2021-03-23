 Back To Top
National

Police seek suspect after women attacked with coffee

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 23, 2021 - 11:23       Updated : Mar 23, 2021 - 11:23

(123rf)
(123rf)
Police said Tuesday they are searching for a man who allegedly threw lukewarm coffee at women on the street in a suspected hate crime against females.

Police in Changwon, 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul, received reports that a man on a bicycle hurled coffee at a total of six women who were alone at a bus stop or on a bench at night from March 9-21. The victims are all in their 20s.

Police are trying to track down the suspect through closed-circuit TV footage.

"As it is suspected as a crime targeting women, we are mobilizing all possible resources to track down the suspect," an officer said. (Yonhap)

