Moon gets AstraZeneca vaccine shot to join G-7 summit in Britain

President Moon Jae-in receives AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Jongno-gu public health center in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in received his first dose of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, as he plans to attend a Group of Seven (G-7) summit to be held in Britain.



He received the shot at the Jongno-gu public health center near the presidential compound in Seoul, along with first lady Kim Jung-sook and nine Cheong Wa Dae officials to accompany them on a trip to Britain in June. The G-7 session is scheduled to take place in the seaside resort of Carbis Bay in Cornwall from June 11-13.



South Korea began the AstraZeneca vaccination program for those aged 65 and older on Tuesday following a delay attributable to concerns about its safety.



Local health authorities stated the previous day that they have found no evidence suggesting a correlation between the vaccine and reports of blood clots.



The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) has drawn up a priority list of vaccine takers. It allowed an exception for Moon, 68; the 66-year-old first lady; and the Cheong Wa Dae officials, including Suh Hoon, director of national security, for the early inoculation in consideration of diplomacy-related urgency.



The AstraZeneca vaccine requires two shots with an interval of eight to 12 weeks. (Yonhap)