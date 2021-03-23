 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
National

S. Korea reports 1 more bird flu case, total now at 107

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 23, 2021 - 09:51       Updated : Mar 23, 2021 - 09:51

In this file photo, officials cull birds at an egg farm in Naju, 355 kilometers south of Seoul, on March 11, 2021. (Yonhap)
In this file photo, officials cull birds at an egg farm in Naju, 355 kilometers south of Seoul, on March 11, 2021. (Yonhap)
South Korea's agricultural ministry said Tuesday it has identified yet another case of highly pathogenic bird flu amid the prolonged battle against the contagious animal disease.

The latest confirmed case of the H5N8 strain of avian influenza came from a duck farm in Jangheung, South Jeolla Province, overnight, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs.

It marked the first confirmed case since March 13, when another egg farm in North Chungcheong Province was infected with the disease.

Since November last year, the country has reported 107 cases of bird flu traced to poultry farms.

A separate batch of 229 cases was found among wild birds as well.

The average consumer price of eggs, meanwhile, advanced 44 percent over the past week compared to a year earlier. Authorities culled more than 29 million poultry in line with their aggressive preventive measures against the disease. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114