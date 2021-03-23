 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
National

Child grooming for sexual abuse to be punished in S. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 23, 2021 - 09:39       Updated : Mar 23, 2021 - 09:39

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Online grooming, or luring minors through the internet to sexually illicit businesses, will be subject to criminal punishment in South Korea starting in September, a government ministry said Tuesday.

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said the revised act on the protection of children and juveniles against sexual abuse will take effect on Sept. 24.

Under the revised law, those who repeatedly send online messages incurring sexual shame or hate to children or trick them into doing some sexual practices with the intention of sexually exploiting them will face a penalty of up to three years in prison or a fine of 30 million won ($26,000).

The law will also allow police to carry out an undercover investigation into digital crimes against children. Investigators can disguise their own identities or use fake IDs to gather information or evidence.

The new legislation is part of the South Korean government's efforts to crack down on digital crimes in the aftermath of a sexual exploitation ring scandal that rocked the country last year.

A group of people from a criminal ring was discovered to be making profits by producing and selling sexually abusive videos of tens of women and children through a secret online chat room on Telegram. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114