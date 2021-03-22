Korean midsized satellite launched into space

A South Korean mid-sized observation satellite prepares for takeoff at the Russian-run Vostochny Cosmodrome launch pad in Kazakhstan on Monday. (Roscosmos-Yonhap)
A South Korean mid-sized observation satellite was successfully launched into space Monday, the South Korean government announced.
The Ministry of Science and ICT in Seoul said the 540-kilogram satellite loaded on Russia’s Soyuz-2.1a rocket, lifted off from Russia’s Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, around 50 days after the satellite arrived at the launch site.
Equipped with an imaging sensor system developed by South Korean researchers, the satellite would provide observation videos of the Earth starting in October after a six-month trial run. The satellite is to conduct its observation mission for the next four years at 497.8 kilometers above the Earth’s surface.
The midsized satellite is the first of a new model, CAS500, developed as part of the South Korean government’s plan to nurture the local space industry.
Local entities, including Korea Aerospace Research Institute, Korea Aerospace Industries, Hanwha Systems, Dacc Aerospace and Genohco, have joined forces for its development project. The government has set aside a total of 157.9 billion won ($139.7 million) budget since 2015.
The launch was originally planned for Saturday, but was postponed due to a problem with the rocket that was supposed to carry the satellite.
The ICT Ministry said it was told by the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos that an issue in a control system, located in the Fregat upper stage of Soyuz rocket, was found during a last-minute checkup.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)