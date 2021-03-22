Samsung launches customizable water purifier in S. Korea

This photo, provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Monday, shows the main faucet of the company's BESPOKE water purifier. (Samsung Electronics Co.)

Samsung Electronics Co. on Monday launched a customizable water purifier in South Korea as the tech giant eyes to expand sales amid the pandemic-induced stay-at-home trend.



Samsung said the BESPOKE water purifier, which was first unveiled at the all-digital Consumer Electronics Show 2021 in January, is now available in South Korea at prices between 739,000 won ($650) and 1.299 million won.



The overseas launch schedule of the product has yet to be determined, Samsung added.



The new water purifier is an under-sink, modular-type product that offers enhanced customizing options.



Users can order the product with a single faucet or multiple faucets and select from a standard ambient, cold-ambient model or hot-cold model, depending on their preferences. They can also install the filter module either vertically or horizontally under the sink.



The water purifier comes in three colors -- black, white, and rose gold -- but Samsung plans to add navy, green, and silver color options later.



Samsung said its water purifier, equipped with a four-level filter system, can purify a maximum 2,500 liters of water, which is enough for a four-person family to drink for a year without changing the filter.



Its filter system was certified by the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) International, a US-based testing and inspection organization, in 73 categories, the most among tankless water purifiers manufactured in South Korea, according to Samsung.



The company said it used stainless steel purification pipes and that the water purifier will sanitize them every three days. If consumers do not use the product for four hours, it will also automatically discharge water.



While most water purifier makers offer maintenance services through technician visits, Samsung said it has applied an auto smart care solution so that users can manage their products on their own amid the contactless trend.



With the latest product, Samsung is expected to enter into fierce competition with local water purifier makers, including Coway Co., LG Electronics Inc. and SK Magic Co.



Most water purifiers are used here through rental services, but Samsung said it plans to focus on selling the product for now, though it is reviewing providing rental programs with local partners in the near future. (Yonhap)