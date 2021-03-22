S. Korea to seek other ways to engage with NK as overseas spectators banned from Tokyo Olympics: ministry

Lee Jong-joo, the unification ministry's spokesperson, speaks during a regular press briefing. (Yonhap)

The unification ministry said Monday it will look for opportunities to move forward the Korea peace process amid dimmed prospects for engaging with North Korea through the Tokyo Olympics following Japan's decision to ban foreign spectators.



South Korea has been seeking ways to create opportunities to reengage with North Korea through events such as the Tokyo Olympics, which are scheduled for July and August this year.



"We will continue to seek ways to move forward the peace process on the Korean Peninsula with the given conditions and circumstances," Lee Jong-joo, the ministry's spokesperson, said in a regular press briefing.



"There are several opportunities we can use to promote the peace process on the Korean Peninsula, and the Tokyo Olympics could be one way," she said. (Yonhap)