Police raid LH regional office in land speculation probe

In this file photo, police investigators carry a box of items seized during a raid on the LH headquarters in Jinju, 434 kilometers southeast of Seoul, last Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Police on Monday raided a regional office of the state housing developer, Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH), as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of land speculation by LH employees.



The Jeonbuk Police Agency said its investigators were seizing relevant materials at the LH office in Jeonju, 243 kilometers south of Seoul, and the home and vehicle of an unnamed person involved in the case.



"We are currently executing search warrants for two separate cases and will reveal the details after further investigation," a police official said.



An LH official based at the regional office declined to comment on a matter that is currently under investigation.



The operation is the latest in a series of police raids conducted after two civic groups accused 14 LH officials of using insider information to buy land in Gwangmyeong and Siheung, both south of Seoul in Gyeonggi Province, before the areas were designated as public housing development sites last month.



A government task force has since identified a total of 20 LH officials and 23 employees of local governments and public corporations who are suspected of engaging in speculative land deals.



The cases have all been transferred to a government probe team led by the police to continue the investigation.



Meanwhile, Cheong Wa Dae said last week that an internal inquiry found one case of possible land speculation by a mid-level official working for the Presidential Security Service. The man's elder brother formerly worked at the LH office in Jeonju.



The Jeonbuk Police Agency earlier said that it was working on three internal investigations following tip-offs on "remote" speculation by LH officials.



The LH scandal has emerged as the biggest political crisis facing the Moon Jae-in administration ahead of key by-elections in April as public discontent over soaring home prices runs high. (Yonhap)