 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
National

Defense chief to visit UAE, India this week

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 22, 2021 - 08:59       Updated : Mar 22, 2021 - 09:00
Defense Minister Suh Wook delivers an address during his inauguration ceremony in Seoul on Sept. 18, 2020. (Yonhap)
Defense Minister Suh Wook delivers an address during his inauguration ceremony in Seoul on Sept. 18, 2020. (Yonhap)
Defense Minister Suh Wook has embarked on a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India to meet with senior officials there to discuss ways to boost defense and arms industry ties, his office said Monday.

Suh left for the UAE on Sunday for a four-day visit at the invitation of Mohammad Ahmed Al Bowardi, the country's Minister of State for Defense, and hold their annual security talks, according to the ministry.

He also plans to meet major military figures in the country "to have in-depth discussions on ways to enhance their defense sector and the related industries," it added.

Suh also plans to visit South Korea's Akh Unit dispatched to the Middle Eastern country, as the unit celebrates the 10th anniversary of its service there.

The Akh Unit has carried out missions to train UAE troops and protect Korean nationals there in emergencies since 2011.

Suh will fly to India for a three-day visit on Thursday at the invitation of his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh, for a ministerial meeting.

During the visit, he plans to attend a ceremony to mark the official opening of the "Indo-Korean Friendship Park" in New Delhi, which was established upon the agreement of their leaders in 2019.

A monument set up at the park to mark the sacrifice and commitment of Indian troops during the 1950-53 Korean War will also be unveiled, according to the ministry.

During the war, India sent its 60th Parachute Field Ambulance Platoon of 627 medics, who took care of 220,000 soldiers and civilians, according to Seoul government data.

"This visit is to resume our defense diplomacy activities which have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic since last year in order to invigorate defense exchanges and cooperation with the nations," the ministry said.

He is to return home on Sunday. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114