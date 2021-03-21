 Back To Top
[Graphic News] Samsung takes second place in connected TV devices market in Q4

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Mar 22, 2021 - 10:01       Updated : Mar 22, 2021 - 10:01




Samsung Electronics was relegated to the runner-up spot in the market for connected TV devices, which includes smart TVs, streamers and gaming consoles, in the fourth quarter of 2020, a report showed.

Samsung, the world’s largest TV maker, shipped 11.9 million connected TV devices in the October-December period, up 2 percent from a quarter earlier, accounting for a 10.9 percent market share, according to industry researcher Strategy Analytics.

Despite the increase in sales, Samsung yielded the top spot to Amazon, which sold 13.2 million connected TV devices in the last three months of 2020, up 45 percent from a quarter earlier, for a 12.1 percent market share. (Yonhap)





