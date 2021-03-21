KBS apologizes for controversial questions given to Brave Girls

Brave Girls (Brave Entertainment)
Producers at broadcaster KBS apologized to fans on Friday for controversial questions asked to K-pop girl group Brave Girls in a YouTube video, but stopped short of apologizing to Brave Girls.
The producers of the online program “Sketchbook Without You Heeyeol” uploaded a preview of the group before their appearance on “You Heeyeol’s Sketchbook” on Friday. In the video, the four members of Brave Girls read and answered a number of questions posted on Instagram. The questions had been selected by the producers.
The questions included “When are you going to get married?” and “Do you think you are an ‘ajumma’ (middle-aged woman) now that you are almost 30.”
Many viewers commented that the producers would never have allowed these questions to be asked of a top celebrity like IU, who is the same age as Yuna of Brave Girls.
Following the criticism, KBS deleted the controversial questions in the video and posted an apology at the beginning of the video.
“We sincerely apologize to everyone who felt uncomfortable watching the behind-the-scenes contents of Brave Girls,” said the producers. “We will pay closer attention in creating content. We once again apologize to those who support ‘Sketchbook Without You Heeyeol’ and Brave Girls.”
However, no apology was offered to Brave Girls, further infuriating fans.
“There was no need to say sorry to the viewers or Brave Girls’ fans. You should’ve said sorry to Brave Girls first. And even before that, you shouldn’t have chosen such questions. It’s 2021. Times have changed. Women can do whatever they want, whenever they want and regardless of their age.” said one comment.
Meanwhile, Brave Girls reached the No. 1 spot on the music charts with their song “Rollin” after a YouTube video showing different responses by soldiers to the song that was released four years ago went viral last month. The group has been enjoying newfound popularity and has appeared on multiple TV shows.
By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com
)