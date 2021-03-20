New virus cases in 400s for 4th day, concerns over resurgence during weekend

Local residents of Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province, standing in line to get tested for COVID-19 on Friday after cluster infection was reported (Yonhap)



South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed in the 400s for a fourth day on Saturday, with continued sporadic clusters in the greater Seoul area adding to concerns over a resurgence in cases as more people go out during the weekend.



The country reported 452 more COVID-19 cases, including 440 local infections, raising the total caseload to 98,209, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.



The country added three more deaths from COVID-19, increasing the total to 1,693.



The daily caseload was slightly lower from 463 on Friday. Daily new virus cases fell to the 300s on Monday and Tuesday on fewer tests over the weekend, but they rebounded to the 400s on Wednesday.



Despite extended preventive quarantine measures, clusters infections have shown no signs of letting up in the densely populated greater Seoul area.



The government earlier announced it will maintain virus curb measures that were set to expire on March 14 for another two weeks until March 28 to contain the virus's spread. The measures include attendance caps at schools, religious activities and sports events.



In addition to the preventive measures, health authorities are expected to step up the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine rollout as planned following the European Medicine Agency's announcement that there is no evidence suggesting a correlation between the vaccines and blood clots found in some recipients.



The use of the vaccine has been suspended in more than a dozen European countries, including Germany, France and Italy, after reports of blood clots in people who received AstraZeneca products.



Two suspected cases of blood clots in South Korea have been reported after vaccination.



A total of 675,426 people, including 15,132 the previous day, have been given COVID-19 vaccine shots.



AstraZeneca's vaccine accounted for 618,852, while Pfizer's took up 56,574.



Under the country's vaccination program that started on Feb. 26, a total of 12 million people will be vaccinated by the end of June. Foreigners also will be inoculated under the program.



The country aims to achieve herd immunity by November.



A total of 9,757 cases of side effects after vaccinations have been reported, including 150 new cases. However, most of them were mild.



A total of 16 deaths after vaccinations have been reported, with no additional deaths reported the previous day, according to the KDCA.



Of the 440 locally transmitted cases, 119 came from Seoul and 187 were reported from Gyeonggi Province that surrounds the capital. Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, reported 11 more cases.



The number of imported cases came to 12, down from 22 the previous day.



The number of patients with serious symptoms across the country reached 102, up from 101 the previous day.



The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries moved up 426 to 89,949. (Yonhap)