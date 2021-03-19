US Embassy flies flag at half-staff to honor victims of Atlanta shootings

This photo, captured from the Twitter account of Rob Rapson, charge d'affaires ad interim at the US Embassy in Seoul, shows the US flag at half-staff to honor victims of the deadly shootings in Atlanta. (Twitter account of Rob Rapson)

Rob Rapson, charge d'affaires at the US Embassy in Seoul, said Friday that his embassy has flown the US flag at half-staff to honor the victims of this week's deadly shootings in Atlanta, including several women of Korean descent.



The move came after US President Joe Biden on Thursday instructed all public facilities, including the White House and military installations, to honor the victims of deadly shootings by flying the flag at half-staff over the next five days.



"The @USEmbassySeoul flag is at half-staff to honor the victims of the senseless shootings in Atlanta. Our hearts go out to the loved ones of those we lost and our nation mourns with you," Rapson tweeted.



"As @POTUS has made clear, we stand with the Asian-American community and against hate," he added.



The shootings took place at three spas on Tuesday (US time). A 21-year-old suspect, identified as Robert Aaron Long, has been arrested and charged with eight counts of murder. (Yonhap)